Hospital Association affirms that despite statistics, critical areas in Puerto Rico are not saturated

Jaime Plá, president of the Puerto Rico Hospital Association.

Despite the high number of hospitalizations that persists on the Island due to the wave of COVID-19 infections, critical management areas of patients is under control and far from saturation, the Island Hospital Association said today.

Jaime Plá, made the comment in an interview this morning in which he recalled that the level of hospitalizations is 732 due to COVID-19, but stressed that Intensive Care Units zero pressure rooms used for severe case management have low numbers.

“The patients that we are treating in most cases do not have the level of medical complication that we had before and are being discharged in less time, “said Plá, recognizing that he hopes that the number of hospitalized patients will continue to be high due to the high positivity among the population.

Is tomorrow positivity statistics They reflected 39 percent, but the level is still very close to 40, the highest numbers the island has had during the pandemic.

Plá insisted that the biggest problem facing hospitals today is the crowding of patients in emergency rooms and attributed the problem in part to the fact that doctors are sending their clients directly to emergency rooms, instead of treating them. directly.

“We understand that many doctors are still on vacation and we hope that this week they will return, but the truth is that the best thing is that the patients contact your primary doctor who can help you by telemedicine and prescribe the antivirals that are already in pharmacies, “said Plá.

The executive acknowledged that another problem he faces is the number of people who come to the rooms to take the diagnostic test for COVID-19 and the people who are accompanied by multiple relatives to their visits to these relatives.

“We do not have the space for this amount of people and we also have fewer personnel,” he acknowledged, saying that there are hospitals working with up to a hundred fewer workers due to different circumstances.