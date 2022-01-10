How can I help someone with anxiety?

For Marc Brackett, who founded in 2003 the Yale University Center for Emotional Intelligence, the pandemic is an opportunity to develop our emotional intelligence and become more receptive to the suffering that we can detect around us. But many times we don’t know how.

At the same time, the stigma of mental health begins to wane. Famous like Paula Vázquez, Dani Martín, Mena Suvari, Prince Harry of England, Clara Galle, Laura Ponte or Leonor Watling, Among others, they have broken the taboo and spoke without fear of their passage through therapy and recommend it not only when you have problems but even as a self-awareness exercise. Everyone agrees that when you feel unwell, stressed or anxious, the first step to healing is asking for help.

Five tips to help

We consult with psychologists Isabel Alfonso and María Serra Trobat, from Psicointegra (@psicointegraa, psicointegraa@gmail.com) how we should act when detecting these anxiety problems on a daily basis in people around us. These are the five basic guidelines that they advise us.

1. “Show an understanding attitude, without judging or downplaying how the person is feeling. When we do the latter, we can generate guilt because you have no right to feel that way. Show yourself available to listen how it is affecting him in his day-to-day life and let him know that he can count on you to let off steam.

2. It is important to know that people who have anxiety they tend to anticipate uncontrollable future situations, where symptoms can appear and, therefore, they tend to avoid them. That’s why it’s important encourage the person not to avoid such situations or places, even if you experience distress, because it would lead you to maintain long-term anxiety.

3. Let him know that you are not alone, that you have someone to lean on and who you can trust. It instills hope that it is not a problem that will not be able to be solved, but that there is professional treatment to learn to manage it emotionally.

4. It is important be aware of our limits in order to help to a person with anxiety. Listen to your emotions and attend to your own needs in order to provide the help that the person with anxiety needs. Even if you want to help, remember that we need to take care of ourselves first in order to help and take care of others.

5. Encourage him to seek professional help And, if you are not sure about starting a therapeutic process, propose to accompany you both in seeking help and in going to therapy until the need for help normalizes. Remember that professional help is essential for your improvement. “

In an anxiety attack

If what has happened to you is facing a situation of a Anxiety Attack, these are the guidelines he recommends Isabel Alfonso, from Psicointegra: “The first thing you have to know is to recognize or identify symptoms typical of an anxiety crisis. First, the person will experience physical symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, hyperventilation from shortness of breath, dizziness, trembling, sweating, as well as fear of losing control or “going crazy” and death. That’s why it’s important transmit to this person that the symptoms are temporary, that belong to an anxiety attack and that, although you experience a lot of discomfort, you do not have to try to avoid these symptoms. ”

Wellness care practices

In addition to the professional help of a psychologist, there are other ways of working on well-being such as meditation and mindfulness, in addition to physical exercise, more or less demanding, and yoga, which is aimed at regain concentration, balance and inner strength.

“Anxiety takes hold of people as a fear for no apparent reason, the body prepares itself by accelerating respiration, pulse, activating the sympathetic system (fight or flight reaction) waiting for an imaginary danger and does not know how to differentiate what is or is not real “, it states Marta Alfonso, founder of Nangobi Yoga (@nangobiyoga, nangobiyoga@gmail.com), yoga and meditation platform.

“One of the main characteristics of anxiety is that it prevents us from being present. Therefore, all the practices that we include in our routine to help us train the presence (like meditation and mindfulness) will reduce that effect. You can learn to live a little more present in each moment, so it will be easier to recognize when the typical thoughts and bodily sensations of anxiety appear “.

As we said, one of the physical symptoms that appears is that breathing quickens and it becomes more superficial. “When we realize this, we can start by simply trying to lengthen each inhalation and exhalation, little by little. A very effective breathing technique to relax the nervous system is Sama Vritti Pranayama or Square Breath. This breathing consists of inhaling for a count of 4 times, holding the breath for 4 times, exhaling for a count of 4 and holding the breath again for 4 times. You can do it in less or more times, but the important thing is that they are always the same in each phase “, advises Nangobi Yoga.

“The practice of certain asanas or yoga postures also helps us to induce relaxation by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. Some are inverted postures as sarvangasana, the candle; of balance as vrkasana, the tree, or of recollection like balasana, the child. “