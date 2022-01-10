How Kate Middleton became the royal family’s secret weapon

LThe last few years have been very chaotic for the British royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ceased to be high-ranking royals, and then life within the institution was revealed; Prince Andrew was accused of sexual abuse (the Duke of York has consistently denied all accusations against him) and the queen has suffered some setbacks the same year that she lost her husband, Prince Philip. It has been quite a journey.

However, there has been one person who has remained as unconditional and steadfast as the sun: Kate Middleton.

Today, when the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday, she is also celebrating just over 11 years since she entered the scene. And in all this time he has not been mistaken one iota. For the royal family, Kate is a safe bet, their secret weapon. But Kate’s power doesn’t lie in her radically deviating from tradition or taking any kind of progressive stance. It is in what many criticize it: being a little, well, boring.

Boring doesn’t mean bad in real circles. You just have to think of the now famous “Annus horribilis”Of the Queen, during which three of her children separated from their partners, gossip about the Princess of Wales dominated the tabloid front pages, there was a fire at Windsor Castle and of course there were those photos of Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson getting her toes sucked.

Unlike Fergie, or Princess Diana or even Meghan, who said, while she was a royal worker, that “survival is not enough” when it comes to signing, Kate has barely stepped foot out of line. , playing the role of queen consort to perfection, which has subsequently made her the firm’s greatest asset.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011 (Getty)

The duchess’s popularity with the public has remained as buoyant as her curls throughout her royal tenure. A YouGov poll released last year on the occasion of Kate and William’s 10th wedding anniversary revealed that 43 percent of those surveyed believe Kate would make a good queen when the time comes. Another YouGov poll ranks Kate among the top three most popular active royals, with only the Queen and William ranking above her, and her husband just barely.

Kate also has an especially strong fan base, which has grown exponentially with the advent of social media. There are blogs and websites that detail everything he carries, forums dedicated to discussing every element of his actual existence; An infinity of books have traced his life, his work and his way of dressing; and the #KateMiddleton hashtag has over 811 million views on TikTok alone.

However, becoming the wife of a Windsor is by no means easy. One only has to look at Meghan, Princess Diana and Fergie – the latter recently claimed to be “the most persecuted woman in royal history” – to realize this. The role of an active royal is not easy to understand, even Meghan said in the interview that she and Harry gave Oprah Winfrey last year that she did not “fully understand” what work was. In Kate’s case, it seems that she has taken the role in stride, but it has not been without its setbacks. Called “Waity Katie” in the 2000s, her privacy was invaded when a French magazine published photos of her in topless in 2012 and had to reveal each of her pregnancies early due to hyperemesis gravidarum.

The way Kate came into the royal family is well documented, and from the moment she met William at the University of St Andrews nearly two decades ago, she has proven to be perfectly tame, even during the months the couple met. briefly parted ways in 2007. Over the past decade, Kate has followed the Queen’s lead, conducting each of her visits and royal events obediently, poised, and smiling without a stray lock of hair.

She has also been an advocate for mental health, starting the campaign Heads Together with her husband, and has long been an advocate for sustainability, bringing her suits back to high-end events. If you look at her more traditional role, she also did what any royal wife should do: she gave birth to the royal offspring. Prince George was born in 2013, unseating Harry from his position on the throne line. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis followed in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

William and Kate with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, in 2020 (Getty)

If we have to point to a specific moment when Kate’s popularity skyrocketed, it would be the day she got out of that car in front of Westminster Abbey, dressed as Alexander McQueen tailored, and walked down the long hall to marry him. Prince William. It was the beginning of an exciting new era for the monarchy, which was to continue with the addition of Meghan and Harry after the couple married in 2018. For a moment, they were even called the “Fab Four” and we were excited for see what the future of the quartet would bring us.

But these hopes that the couples would pave a new direction for the monarchy quickly evaporated once Harry and Meghan decided to leave. While William and Kate re-popularized the monarchy, it was Meghan and Harry who were to modernize it: with the Sussexes gone, the Windsors continued as normal. But that’s exactly how the Queen likes it. After all, Her Majesty values ​​tradition, poise and charity above all else, and Kate has all of that in spades.