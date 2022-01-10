How much is its use worth? The VAR arrives in Honduras for the octagonal

Surprise. The VAR arrives at the football of Honduras for this 2022 and will be implemented for the octagonal games that the Honduran team will play.

It has been the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean of Soccer, better known as Concacaf, which notified the Federations of the teams that dispute the tie, that the video arbitration will be implemented for the remainder of the classification.

“Since June or July, Concacaf and FIFA have been preparing studies and have carried out inspections and It was concluded that for these last two dates of the Octagonal (January and March 2022) this tool known as VAR can be used. Both we and other Central American countries will have to get used to using this tool, “he revealed. Hugo Carrillo, President of the Football Federation of El Salvador.

Concacaf’s decision to implement it was taken a few months ago, but it was until 2022 when it became viable, since the impediment was not only logistical but also human, since it was only Mexico, the United States and Canada had VAR referees with international badges.

The use of the VAR comes at a price of five million dollars to be able to acquire the equipment.

It will be installed by the company in the San Pedro Sula Olympic stadium MediaPRO, multinational that owns the television rights to Concacaf meetings.

The first game with VAR in Honduras will be next January 27 when the Honduran team receives its Canadian counterpart in a duel that will begin at 7:05 pm.

Three days later, on Sunday, January 30, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez’s team will receive El Salvador at 6.05 PM and on Wednesday, February 2, they will visit the United States at 7.30 PM at Allianz Field, St. Paul, state. from Minnesota.

The final round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifier will take place on the FIFA Date of March 2022.

At the end of qualifying, the top three teams will guarantee their participation in the World Cup. The fourth-place finisher will advance to a FIFA intercontinental play-off to a single match, scheduled to be played in Qatar, in June 2022.

Honduras is practically eliminated from the World Cup, it is last in the standings with just three points out of 24 possible. Canada is the leader with 16 units, the United States is second with 15, Mexico third with 14, as is Panama fourth.