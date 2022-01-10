How to avoid accidents with electric heaters | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Electric heaters are real firearms, otherwise they know how to use them. According to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), these devices are one of the leading causes of fires in American homes. Between 2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 48,530 fires that involved heating equipment. These fires killed about 500 people, 1,350 were injured and 1 $ 100 million in direct property damage.