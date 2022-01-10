How to avoid accidents with electric heaters | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Electric heaters are real firearms, otherwise they know how to use them. According to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), these devices are one of the leading causes of fires in American homes. Between 2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 48,530 fires that involved heating equipment. These fires killed about 500 people, 1,350 were injured and 1 $ 100 million in direct property damage.
According to figures provided by the NFPA, heating equipment caused one in seven fires in residential structures (14%) that occurred between 2014 and 2018 and 19% of deaths from fires in homes.
Some say that fires are not caused by the heaters themselves, but by people who are not documented on their use. To prevent an electric heater from becoming a deadly weapon, that fire prevention entity recommends that only heaters approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory (NRTL), such as Underwriters Laboratory, Inc. (UL), be purchased.
Likewise, it is recommended that heaters have an automatic safety switch (tip-over switch) that shuts down the unit if it tips over, and that they have a thermostatic control that ensures that the unit shuts itself off and prevents overheating or creating a shock. electrical hazard.
Other tips to avoid accidents when using a heater are:
- Never leave the heater alone in the room, or unattended. If you are going out or going to sleep, unplug it.
- If you have children or pets that could tip over a heater or cover it with cloth, keep a close eye on its operation. The US Fire Administration recommends keeping children at a distance 3 feet minimum from a space heater.
- Keep it away from flammable objects. The Consumer Service Safety Commission (CPSC) says that these devices must maintain the “3 foot rule.” This consists of never placing an electric heater within 3 feet of anything flammable, such as curtains, papers, furniture, pillows and bedding, to name just a few examples.
- Put the heater on the floor and leave it thereí. Never put it in a place on a piece of furniture, or on a carpet. Generally speaking, you should always place your space heater on the flattest, smoothest surface available.
- Keep it away from water. This should go without saying, but electricity and water are a deadly combination. For nothing in the world put the heater in the kitchen or bathrooms.
- Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
- Keep it out of foot traffic.
- Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.
You may also like…