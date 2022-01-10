How to change the letter in WhatsApp: the trick that everyone is looking for

The WhatsApp messaging app allows its 2,500 million users on a global scale to change the style of their messages and add bold, underlined, strikethroughs and even change the letter.
This feature may go unnoticed by some users as is “hidden” Y special characters must be entered to activate it.
Next, step by step how to activate the hidden fonts in the WhatsApp messaging platform.
WhatsApp: the trick to change the letter of MESSAGES
This trick works for both iOS and Android devices and to activate it, a special character must be entered at the beginning and end of each message before clicking send.
When it is sent, the sender will automatically see it with a special design.
For write in bold WhatsApp message, it is simply due add an asterisk “*” at the beginning and end of a message to make it bold.
To write in italics, you must write an underscore “_” at the beginning and end of the message.
To cross out the text, you must add the “~” symbol at the front and end of each message.
To change the font of WhatsApp and choose the monospace variant, you must write three open accents: “` “ “. They should be at the beginning and end of each message.