How to change the letter in WhatsApp: the trick that everyone is looking for

The WhatsApp messaging app allows its 2,500 million users on a global scale to change the style of their messages and add bold, underlined, strikethroughs and even change the letter.

This feature may go unnoticed by some users as is “hidden” Y special characters must be entered to activate it.

Next, step by step how to activate the hidden fonts in the WhatsApp messaging platform.

WhatsApp: the trick to change the letter of MESSAGES

WhatsApp text styles

This trick works for both iOS and Android devices and to activate it, a special character must be entered at the beginning and end of each message before clicking send.

When it is sent, the sender will automatically see it with a special design.

WhatsApp text styles

For write in bold WhatsApp message, it is simply due add an asterisk “*” at the beginning and end of a message to make it bold.

To write in italics, you must write an underscore “_” at the beginning and end of the message.

To cross out the text, you must add the “~” symbol at the front and end of each message.