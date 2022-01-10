How to know if someone is using your Wi-Fi network

Do you notice your connection to the Wi-Fi network slower than normal? Is it becoming commonplace? Perhaps more users of the account are using it, and not all of those who theoretically have the password to do so. The scope of Wi-Fi networks goes beyond the home where it is contracted. In fact, it is common for all the networks that you have nearby to appear on your mobile device, which usually coincide with that of your neighbors.

So, if you perceive that the connection is not fast, it may be that someone is using the network without your permission. You may not know, but there are some things you can do to find out if this is happening.

slow Internet

If your connection is not going at the usual speed, they may have sneaked into your Wi-Fi network

Interferences with the WiFi networks of the neighbors of our block affect the connection speed of our network

The first thing we need to know is that when the router lights are flashing, they are transferring information. Therefore, it is necessary to disconnect all the devices that are connected to that network. In the event that the networks remain fixed, there will be no one “stealing” the connection. But if those lights continue to flash after all authorized devices have been disconnected, there is an intruder on that Wi-Fi network.





Another way to know if there are intruders is through the control panel of the router. How to access it? Each router has an IP whose numbers can be entered in the web browser of the mobile, tablet or computer to access that control panel.

In the device, in addition to the IP, there is a user and a password that must be entered by going to Map Network or Local Network. Once all the data has been entered, the devices that are connected to the network will appear. In addition, all network operators already have an application through which you can find out the devices that are connected to the network.

A man checks the status of his router with his mobile Getty Images / iStockphoto

A more sophisticated procedure to find out if there are unwanted users using the Wi-Fi network is by checking the MAC address of each device that is connected. The MAC address is a kind of license plate for each device.

Once all the MAC addresses of the devices connected to the Wi-Fi network are identified, it will be possible to check through the router if there is someone else connected to the Wi-Fi without permission. In addition to all this, there are applications in the different operating systems such as Android, Xiaomi, iOS that are used in mobile devices that allow the tracking of Wi-Fi networks.

Once you have identified that there are intruders on the network, you can proceed to expel them, or even prevent them from entering. In any case, the simplest and most effective way is to change the password of the Wi-Fi network with a certain frequency and thus be able to enjoy a connection at full performance and safe from the cheats.