How to tell if your covid-19 home quick test is legit or a scam | Univision Salud News

In the midst of the wave of infections due to the omicron variant in the US, people must deal with another problem related to the necessary covid-19 detection tests: not only are they scarce, but also some that are for sale are false.
This was warned by the Federal Trade Commission in a statement where they explain that home test kits not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have proliferated on the internet offered by scammers who are taking advantage of the increase in the demand.
Waiting is not an option for most individuals with symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 and who, in desperation, go to great lengths to obtain a diagnosis.
Fraudulent COVID-19 home test results are unreliable and can prevent people from taking the necessary steps to take care of their health and that of others in a timely manner.
At first glance they seem legitimate, so it is essential that consumers do not rely solely on the packaging when buying them.
How to identify fraudulent home rapid tests
Among the recommendations offered by the Federal Trade Commission are the following: