‘I did tell him how important he is to us’

NEW YORK – Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he has had no further discussions with his teammate, Kyrie Irving, about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

That would allow him to play in every game this season, not just most away games.



Irving, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, returned to the Nets’ lineup Wednesday in a win over the Indiana Pacers, but is still unable to play in home games due to the vaccination mandate in New York City. .

“I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play, to play every game,” Durant said after a 121-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. “But I’m not going to force someone to get vaccinated, like that’s not my thing. So I can play basketball? No, I’m not going to do that.”

“We’ve had conversations about wanting him to be part of the team and conversations about being here full time, but that’s on his time. Whatever decision he wants to make, he’ll make it. It’s up to us to be professionals, no matter what, and do our job. All of us, from the owner to the team manager. “

Kevin Durant will support any decision by Kyrie Irving regarding the vaccine. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

The Nets, 24-13, have now lost four of their last five games and have given up an average of 118 points in that span. When asked if he had received an explanation from Irving about why he decided not to get vaccinated, Durant said he had not asked for it.

“I haven’t even asked for an explanation,” Durant said. “It’s not my place, I don’t think so. So I’m ready for whatever, that’s been my whole mindset. Whatever happens in this situation, I have to keep being me.”

“It’s a weird situation, who knows? I don’t understand most of it. This has been crazy for the past few years. So I just try to stay focused and focus on myself. When Kyrie is ready to make decisions for himself It will, and I trust that. “

Nets guard James Harden also said he has not discussed Irving’s vaccination status and noted that it was not “strange” to play without Irving again on Friday after playing him in Wednesday’s win.