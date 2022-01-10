In the absence of official results, Chavismo announces its defeat in Barinas

The opposition candidate for the Governor of Barinas – the birthplace of Hugo Chávez, Sergio Garrido (c), speaks to the press today, from his Campaign command in Barinas (Venezuela). Photo: EFE Agency

When the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela has not yet spoken, the Chavista candidate for the Governor of Barinas – the birthplace of Hugo Chávez -, Jorge Arreaza, announced his defeat, according to preliminary data, through his Twitter account.

”Barinas dear. The information we receive from our PSUV structures indicates that, although we increased in voting, we have not achieved the objective. I heartily thank our heroic militancy. We will continue to protect the Barinese people from all spaces, “wrote the Chavista candidate.

Summary of the day

The repetition of the regional elections this Sunday in the state of Barinas, the birthplace of Hugo Chávez, came to an end in the face of the massive presence of police and military officials, who watched over a day marked, fundamentally, by calm and with hardly any incidents.

The opening of the voting centers began after 6:00 local time (10:00 GMT), and two hours later, 100% of the tables had been opened, as explained in a public appearance by the official candidate, Jorge Arreaza.

Shortly after the opening, former opposition candidate Freddy Superlano indicated that the presence of military and police personnel in Barinas “worsened compared to what it was on November 21,” when regional elections were held throughout the country, and that Today Chávez was repeated in the land, by order of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

The high court ordered a return to the polls after annulling the November results in the Llanera region – where Superlano won, by a narrow margin against Argenis Chávez, brother of the late president – alleging that the opponent appeared despite being disqualified.

The former candidate also denounced the presence of Chavista officials who, he said, used public resources to campaign during the electoral process.

It also revealed that three electoral witnesses from the anti-Chavista bloc in the Cruz Paredes municipality were detained early in the morning after denouncing cases of “assisted voting.”

“Only for making complaints, by the way, of something that appeared during the process, which was the assisted vote, something that has been minimized, almost disappeared from the past event and that appeared timidly in this municipality and our witnesses reported very clearly and for this they were arbitrarily detained, “he explained.

At the end of the afternoon, Superlano added that two of them have already been released but there is a witness who is still in prison.

