In the Czech Republic, almost 10,000 donated bodies are needed for Medicine classes

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago in the Czech Republic, many people volunteered for hospitals. That was the case of the theater and television actress Sarah Haváčová, who told Radiožurnál, a Czech Radio station, about her experience, which changed her way of understanding life and death.









Photo: sasint, Pixabay, CC0

“The strongest experience was when a lady died before my eyes. It was really something very hard. That prompted me to make the decision to donate my body to medicine. For me it symbolizes a gift, a way of showing that love can be given beyond death ”.

This is how Sarah Haváčová decided to sign an agreement for the donation of her body to the Second Faculty of Medicine of the Carolina University in Prague.

The bodies donated to science go to the Institute of Anatomy of the Motol Hospital, directed by Professor David Kachlík, who offered details to Czech Radio.

“The body, lifeless, is transferred by a funeral company to our institute. Here, the preservation process begins and a year later it is placed on the autopsy table. With the help of special instruments, students can open the skin and study deeper structures ”.

In his statements to Czech Radio, Professor Kachlík emphasizes the fact that the donated body is the first patient of the medical student, so it is treated with the corresponding delicacy and respect.









Illustrative photo: Monoar_CGI_Artist, Pixabay, CC0

“The donated body found on the autopsy table is the first patient of the student who is in the first year of Medicine. In addition to becoming familiar with the human body and learning to use autopsy instruments, the student puts into practice the ethical principles that govern his career. He has his first patient in front of him, although he is dead, he cannot speak or defend himself, but at that moment he learns what the humane treatment of the doctor towards patients should be ”.

According to Professor Kachlík, the Motol Institute of Anatomy does not have enough donors on its registry. It has about 500, but needs at least about 10,000 to adequately cover student training. It turns out that the donated bodies are also used by the doctors at the Center for Applied Anatomy to deepen their skills before starting to operate.