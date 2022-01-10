In the middle of the boycott, the Golden Globe awards were presented: Succession, The Power of the Dog and West SIde Story were the big winners

(Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

With the world of film and television completely turning its back on you, The Golden Globes celebrated their saddest and most irrelevant edition this Sunday with an event without Hollywood stars or television broadcasting that crowned “The Power of the Dog” and the new “West Side Story.”

In a normal year, the chronicles of the Golden Globes would review the surprises of the record, they would comment on the most outstanding “looks” of the red carpet and would highlight the most striking or exciting speeches of the Hollywood figures.

But nothing has been normal this year for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awards.

Enmeshed in numerous accusations of lack of diversity and corruption against the HFPA and under the shadow of the boycott of the small and big screen industry, the Golden Globes were held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Angeles (USA) with a small event private behind closed doors, no televised gala, no red carpet, no Hollywood stars, and no accredited press.

Only a handful of HFPA members and guests from its social programs attended what was traditionally known as “the prelude to the Oscars.”

Far from the fascinating glamor of other editions and without a great television show to uncork the Hollywood awards season, the winners of these unusual and extravagant Golden Globes were revealed live on HFPA social networks and in a press release when the act ended.

Apart from controversy, two films were the great winners of these Golden Globes: Netflix’s western “The Power of the Dog” and the new look at Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

“The Power of the Dog” he won three awards: best drama film, best direction for filmmaker Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

For its part, the “remake” of “West Side Story” it also made a triplet with the awards for best comedy or musical film, best actress and best supporting actress.

Will Smith he won the award for best actor in a dramatic film for “King Richard”, meanwhile Nicole Kidman she won the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Actress for “Being the Ricardos.”

On the other hand, Andrew Garfield he won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy film for “tick, tick … BOOM!”

Disney’s ribbon inspired by Colombia “Charm” won the Golden Globe for best animated film and the Japanese “Drive My Car” by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi received the award for best feature film in a language other than English.

The award for best soundtrack, went to Hans zimmer (“Dune”).

For its part, Kenneth branagh won the best screenplay award for “Belfast” and Billie eilish it won in the best song category for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name, which left the song “Dos oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda without a statuette for “Encanto”.

“SUCCESSION” AND “HACKS” WIN ON TELEVISION

As for television, “Succession” it swept the dramatic sections with three statuettes: best drama series, best actor (Jeremy Strong) and best supporting actress (Sarah Snook).

For its part, “Hacks” it was crowned best comedy or musical series and its protagonist Jean Smart also won the award for best actress.

Bringing together the honors of “Succession,” “Hacks,” and “Pose,” HBO / HBO Max surpassed its rivals in television awards by adding six statuettes in all.

In another sense, Jason sudeikis He was voted best actor in a musical or comedy series for “Ted Lasso.”

“The Underground Railroad” was the winner in the section for best miniseries or television movie, a format in which Kate winslet by “Mare of Easttown” and Michael keaton for “Dopesick” they won the awards for best actress and best actor, respectively.

Finally, the great phenomenon of “Squid Game” did not leave empty since O Yeong-su won the award for best supporting actor in a series.

THE NIGHT OF THE LATINOS

Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Michaela Jaé Rodríguez were the Hispanic winners of the 79th edition of the awards.

Zegler won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy film for “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose won the award for best supporting actress (be it a dramatic, comic or musical feature film) with the same film, and Rodríguez won won the award for best actress in a drama series for “Pose.”

The nominations included more award options for Hispanics who eventually ran out of the statuette.

Thus, in the cinema there were “Parallel Mothers” by Pedro Almodóvar (best film in a language other than English), Javier Bardem (best dramatic actor for “Being the Ricardos”) and Anthony Ramos (best actor in a comedy or musical for “In the Heights ”).

Also featured in the big screen categories were Alberto Iglesias (soundtrack to “Parallel Mothers”), Germaine Franco (soundtrack to “Encanto”) and “Dos oruguitas” (song from “Encanto” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda).

“King Richard” (directed by Latino Reinaldo Marcus Green) was nominated for best drama film, and “tick, tick … BOOM!” (directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda) was nominated for best musical or comedy title.

As for television, Oscar Isaac (best actor in a limited series for “Scenes from a Marriage”) was a candidate.

