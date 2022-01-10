Irina Shayk or how to wear the ‘puffy coat’ New York version

The down jacket that the famous women wear the most

Sassa de Osma and the essential padded coat

She is one of the most successful models of her generation and has made the streets of New York her best runway. Since Irina Shayk settled in the Big Apple (as part of the custody agreement of Lea De Seine, the daughter of the top with Bradley Cooper), his outfits they are the true reflection of the energy, change, rhythm and speed with which NY, the world, and fashion moves.

While the models that reside in Los Angeles cannot, due to the weather, delight us with their wintry combinations, the cold temperatures of the New York city make it possible for Irina to display all her fashion arsenal more warm.

On this occasion, and during a walk with his daughter, Shayk has defended a puffy coat beige which is urban and classic at the same time.

The key is to give it all the prominence. For this, Irina has resorted to some Black pants, footwear of the same color and a hat beanie matching the thematic dark. Choosing a down jacket in cream colors is one of the most powerful options this winter since it allows us to play with its ‘light’ if we choose clothes that steal the spotlight.

The beige padded coat is a trend this fall-winter

Although available in a myriad of colors, the beige or camel padded coat (with permission from olive or military green) is positioned as one of the clear favorites. The best proof of this is found in the street style most recent, where different insiders have incorporated a padded coat in beige or camel signed by Miu Miu in their outfits, showing that coats of this type are as practical and easy to combine as a cloth or tailor coat.

This fall-winter, the down jacket is a trend for double departureand. It not only stands as one of the silhouettes in coats more repeated on the catwalks of the season, but rather that the quilted effect, which we have seen in skirt and jacket sets and in countless other garments, is positioned as one of the must to follow according to numerous firms and style prescribers.

If you are thinking of getting one taking advantage of the sales, this design of Stand Studio Belted is the perfect option.

