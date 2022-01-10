Is Insigne the best signing in MLS?

The Italian player will join the team that makes life in MLS in July

January 8, 2022 · 21:48 hs

This Saturday all the lights of world football fell on Toronto FC and MLS for the hiring of Italian Lorenzo Insigne, who will join the Canadian team next July after finalizing his contract with the Sicilian team.

What seems like a dream for the MLS team became a reality, one of the captains in Napoli will terminate his contract and will set course for a football criticized by many but that little by little he continues to mount his level of spectacle and figures, from the Italian it will favor the growth of American and Canadian soccer.

The Italian has accumulated more than 400 games and more than 100 goals with the Napoli shirt, in addition to having won two Italy cups so far; While in the Azzurra team he exceeded 100 games, ten goals and was recently champion of Euro 2020. The player will come to MLS with just turned 31.

Regarding the details of his contract, Insigne signed with Toronto FC until 2026, that is, for the next four years, and will receive around 10 million euros per year, a better offer than Napoli proposed. For now, the next few months for the Italian will be intense, with the fight for Serie A, the Europa League vs Barcelona and the World Cup playoff with the Azzurro team.