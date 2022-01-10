Is IPTV piracy over? This new method changes everything

This tool also assigns an i unique dentifier to every client that cannot be cloned. Thanks to this, all users are assigned a unique ID so that accounts cannot be duplicated or content stolen. From Synamedia they affirm that anti-piracy methods current ones are useless anymore, and they are broken. Among them, DRM stands out, of which they affirm that it is no longer useful, since all the content that is seen on streaming platforms can be pirated without any major problem.

Synamedia OTT ServiceGuard is the first software that protects content between different platforms, including mobile phones, browsers and Smart TV, and it is the first to extend the CDN protection . To the block pirated content just before the point of distribution, its range is greatly reduced.

We talk about the protection system Synamedia OTT ServiceGuard . This software is developed by Synamedia, the provider of standalone video software biggest in the world. The company is concerned about how easy it is for pirate platforms to completely hide their services from the rest of the network, including redistributing content using a CDN .

In addition, the tool allows you to identify rooted devices, which is also not very useful if we consider that it is currently possible to bypass root detection in Android. They also encrypt all communication between the client and the OTT service.

The system has been available as a service since the end of 2021, and its integration and deployment are quite fast. Its integration with the existing infrastructures of the OTT platforms It has no impact on user experience or communications. Furthermore, it does not require any special technical knowledge to integrate it, and it does not increase the overhead. In turn, it is also compatible with DRM systems current.

Will streaming platforms implement it?

As we can see, this solution seeks to pursue one of the biggest problems found in the payment platforms and anti-piracy associations: Block content distribution. Currently, most blocks seek to prevent access to web pages, while seeking to arrest page operators or at least urge them to close them.

Content blocking is something that always creates problems, since they can continually change domains. Pirates just need to get a stream of content, and from there use a CDN to distribute it without being afraid of blocks. At the moment, many platforms would have to implement solutions like this to avoid piracy, so we will have to see how the year progresses to see if we are before the Denuvo of pirate IPTV.