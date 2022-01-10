Is the Mercado Libre cryptocurrency coming?

35 lines of code were found in the Mercado Libre API that refer to the “melicoin”, the alleged token of the Argentine unicorn

Free market is determined to dive into the market for cryptocurrencies. At the beginning of December the first bomb fell: users of Brazil Payment Market they could start buying and selling Bitcoin, Ether, and USDP from the wallet. And now the second one fell: the company founded by Marcos Galperin would be developing your own cryptocurrency.

In a tweet published during Sunday afternoon, the user @dfgonzalez revealed that in the Mercado Libre API found 35 lines of code that refer to “melicoin”, the alleged digital currency of the unicorn.

In this sense, iProUP could confirm that the company you are effectively working in your own currency, and that the first tests are being done to start operating in Brazil.

However, the objective that this token will have is not yet clear, although it is known that Argentina will not be a priority for deployment.

The platform seeks to consolidate in the crypto market.

The first bomb

“In Mercado Pago Brasil you can buy Bitcoin, Ether and the stablecoin USDP from R $ 1. We will work with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform with the highest security and scalability, “said Osvado Gimenez, CEO of Latam at Free market, after the first ad.

On this occasion, the businessman announced in his personal Twitter account that, in Brazil, Mercado Livre, will begin to operate with cryptocurrencies through a crypto wallet.

“Starting this week in Brazil, MercadoLivre and Mercado Pago users can buy, save and sell crypto,” he commented during the first week of December. However, no mention was made of whether this payment facility will be extended to Argentina or to the rest of the Latin American countries.

A while later, Galperin himself in another post, added: “Here we go”, when mentioning a publication of Osvaldo Gimenez, CEO of Mercado Pago.

In dialogue with iProUP, from Payment Market they remarked: “Mercado Pago confirms its interest in entering the cryptocurrency environment in Brazil together with a world class custodian“.

“Supported by the experience of simple and secure use of our platform, from Mercado Pago we want to accompany our users to join the crypto paradigm, increasingly relevant in the financial world,” they highlighted from the firm.

Entrepreneurs are becoming more and more adept at digital currencies.

And they added: “We are analyzing all the financial and regulatory aspects surrounding this technology. As soon as we have a definition of our proposal, we will communicate it to the market and the press.”

“MercadoPago customers in Brazil will soon be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies using their digital wallets, as the largest Latin American company in terms of market capitalization seeks to expand its line of financial products. The possibility was available to a small group of clients in early November and will be implemented more widely in the coming weeks, “according to Tulio Oliveira, vice president of MercadoPago.

A growing interest

“We take the time to study and learn before deciding to take a step towards cryptocurrencies,” Oliveira added, highlighting: “This has transformative potential ahead and opens a new avenue for us.”

The idea is to replicate the product in other Latin American markets in the future, according to Oliveira.

However, initially customers will not be able to use cryptocurrencies to directly pay for goods purchased on MercadoLibre, the executive stressed in dialogue with Bloomberg. The decision follows similar moves by US digital payment groups. PayPal Holdings Inc. and Venmo LLC.

MercadoLibre announced last May that its treasury bought $ 7.8 million in bitcoin, and Galperin, its co-founder and CEO, is among the entrepreneurs who expressed the potential for opportunities around cryptocurrencies.

MercadoLibre started its fintech division in 2003 and has gradually increased the services it offers from a wallet and payment method, to credit for buyers and sellers, as well as insurance. His total payment volume amounted to $ 20.9 billion in the third quarter, 44% more than the previous year in US dollar terms.

On different occasions, Galperin himself referred to the role of cryptocurrencies as means of payment, what is their place in the battle to achieve the financial inclusion of millions of people in the region and hinted at what they still lacked to be able to reach their platform of e-commerce.

Even a few months ago, during a virtual event organized by the e-commerce giant to present its study “Impacts that matter”, carried out together with Euromonitor International, the businessman referred to the future of these digital assets, but highlighted the problems that, in their opinion, they must solve.

When consulted by iProUP, Galperin recognized the importance of cryptocurrencies in the world. And although he expressed that these “are here to stay,” they still have a series of characteristics to resolve in order to continue breaking down barriers.

“They already have a very important role. Not so much as a means of payment, but as a store of value”, highlighted the founder of Mercado Libre, and stressed the importance of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), in which many users deposit their coins so that they do not lose their purchasing power, as occurs in countries with a weak currency such as Argentina.

“They have a market penetration, in terms of the number of people who use them in absolute values, very large and this is growing,” he added.