Orbelín Pineda described the 2021 Apertura title with Cruz Azul as a dream and pointed out that it is time to pursue a new one with Celta de Vigo

Forward Orbelín Pineda, whose signing with Celta de Vigo was recently made official, said goodbye to his former team Cruz Azul through a letter on social networks, in which he qualifies the Apertura 2021 title as a dream come true, and mentions that “it is not a goodbye, but a see you soon” with the blue club.

“Three years ago I arrived with the dream of being a champion with Cruz Azul. I gave my all for the institution, its hobby, and thanks to God and my teammates it was achieved in the long-awaited championship. Today I have to pursue a new dream (…) I will always carry them in my heart, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

Orbelín Pineda, who said goodbye to Cruz Azul, is now fully incorporated with Celta de Vigo. Club: Celta de Vigo

The 25-year-old attacker signed with Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2019 and took over a position as a starter under the baton of coaches Pedro Caixinha, Robert Dante Siboldi and Juan Reynoso. In total, he played 97 league games as a cement producer and scored ten goals.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

After six tournaments as a celestial player, Orbelín Pineda fulfilled his contract and decided not to renew, for which he arrived as a free player at Celta de Vigo, the LaLiga club that officially registered him this Friday and with which he will be linked until the summer of 2027.

With the signing by the Viguense team, The ‘Maguito’ became the Mexican number 44 in the military within a Spanish club in the First Division and he joined the list of Cruz Azul footballers who left the institution to try their luck in European football, such as Juan Francisco Palencia, Javier Aquino and Mauro Camoranesi.