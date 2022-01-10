it’s yours for only 189 euros

The 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 falls to 189 euros in AliExpress Plaza, it is a bargain that you cannot miss if you need a smart TV.

The My TV P1 It is one of the best devices that Xiaomi launched in 2021, as it was a smart TV with great features for a more than attractive price. Now you can take it for an even cheaper price, as it falls to 189 euros in AliExpress Plaza in his version of 32 inches. It has an HD screen, Android TV, Google Assistant and other advantages that you cannot ignore.

The recommended retail price of this 32-inch Smart TV is 289 euros, so you can save you 100 euros if you buy it in AliExpress Plaza. To do this, you only have to meet one requirement: be a new AliExpress user. If you have already made a purchase with your account, you can register with a new email address to benefit from this discount. Also has free shipping from Spain, so you will have TV at home in just a few days.

Get the Xiaomi Smart TV for only 189 euros

The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 is a Smart TV with very small bezels to offer an immersive experience to the viewer. It has a size of 32 inches, which makes it perfect for any room in the house, it will not take up much space. In addition, it is a HD display (resolution 1366 x 768 pixels) good quality to watch your favorite series, movies and shows.

Xiaomi’s TV also offers good sound thanks to the two 5W speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. As for the operating system, it comes with Android TV 9, which opens the door to a world of possibilities. You can install your favorite apps, like Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube or Twitch. Also has Google assistant, which you can ask to open a specific app to save you work.

The Mi TV P1 also comes with a remote control that works via Bluetooth. This remote has a button for Netflix and Prime Video, as well as a microphone to communicate with Google Assistant. Regarding connectivity, the Smart TV integrates Bluetooth 5.0, dual band WiFi, three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a 3.5-millimeter headphone port.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

