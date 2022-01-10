Ja Morant’s impossible block left LeBron, Lakers and the NBA speechless

The Memphis Grizzlies became a problem again for the Los Angeles Lakers with Ja Morant as the main protagonist after an unrealistic block that left more than one perplexed.

Los angeles lakers received again Memphis Grizzlies at home, and again walked away with a loss in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with Ja morant as the main issue on the Crypto.com Arena court.

On this occasion, the young base he did not star in an astronomical point display. However, what he did was enough for theirs will beat the Los Angeles quintet, 127-119, and anchor in the fourth square of the Western Conference.

16 units, 7 assists and 5 rebounds In 29 minutes of action, Morant billed, although the real show came after a impossible lock that left more than one in the Lakers’ house with their mouths open.

Ja Morant What did you do?

Avery Bradley steered the ball and started to deposit it in the basket. But nevertheless, Ja Morant appeared out of nowhere to suspend himself in midair, unreal, to block the ball, stay with it and lead a new Memphis Grizzlies offense.

“What an incredible block!”, the narrator of the transmission released before what he had just witnessed. The Grizzlies bench jumped, went crazy, and with it, the Crypto.com Arena, because what Morant did left more than one thoughtful.