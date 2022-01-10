Jaguars secure No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL draft

For the second year in a row, Jacksonville would choose first in the next draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. NFL for second consecutive Year.

The Jaguars defeated the favorites Indianapolis Colts 26-11 in the TIAA Bank Field to get their third win of the season, but the Detroit Lions upset over Green Bay Packers on Sunday he secured Jacksonville’s first overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars top pick in 2021. AP Photo

The Jaguars are now the fifth franchise to have consecutive No. 1 picks and the first since Cleveland in 2017-18.

The Jaguars lost eight straight games after the biggest upset in franchise history: a 9-6 win over visiting Buffalo Bills on November 7. The Jaguars have won just three of their last 32 games.

The Jaguars (3-14) were 1-15 in 2020, losing their last 15 games and had the top pick in the 2021 draft, which they used with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence had a difficult rookie season, although he played one of his best games of the season against the Colts (23 of 32, 223 yards, two TDs). He also led the Jaguars to a pair of field goals in the final four minutes to beat Miami 23-20 in Week 6 to snap a 20-game losing streak that was the second-longest in NFL history.

This will be the fourteenth time in the past 15 years that the Jaguars have had a top 10 pick. It also marks the eighth time in the past 11 years that they will have a top-five pick.

Of the 10 players the Jaguars selected in the top 10 from 2008 to 2017, only defensive lineman Tyson Alualu and quarterback Blake Bortles landed second contracts with the Jaguars. Offensive tackle Eugene Monroe, quarterback Blaine Gabbert, defensive end Dante Fowler and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were traded, defensive end Derrick Harvey and running back Leonard Fournette released, wide receiver Justin Blackmon suspended indefinitely before the end of their rookie contracts. Luke Joeckel terminated his rookie contract, but did not re-sign.

The Jaguars aren’t likely to re-sign defensive tackle Taven Bryan when his rookie contract expires in March, the only first-round pick not in the top 10 the team has had since picking safety Reggie Nelson at the 21st overall in 2007.

In addition to the Jaguars and Bengals, the Chicago Cardinals had consecutive No. 1 picks in 1939 and ’40. Tampa Bay (1976 and 1977, and 1986 and 1987) and Cleveland (1999 and 2000, and 2017 and 2018) did it twice each.