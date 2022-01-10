Jenicka López broke the silence and confirmed that her uncle Juan Rivera threatened her

Jenicka Lopez, daughter of Jenni Rivera, accused her uncle of attacking her and her family Photo: Especial Infobae

After the family division due to the change of address in the company of the late Jenni Rivera, Jenni Rivera Enterprises (JRE) and Jenni Rivera Fashion. The younger sister of Chiquis Rivera and Jacqie Rivera, Jenicka López reported during the first weekend of 2022 having suffered threats from her uncle, Juan Rivera and his partner.

It was through his account Twitter where Jenni Rivera’s youngest daughter denounced her uncle publicly with her more than 50 thousand followers: “So you know, if something happens to my family and me, my sister and us, Brenda and Juan Rivera threatened us tonight”, You can read in the translation of your tweet.

The problem arose when on January 5, through a statement, the press and her mother’s followers were notified that Jacquie Rivera he would be in charge of the family legacy. However, his sister Chiquis did not agree with a specific point of the statement and made it known through a live from Instagram.

Through her social networks, Jenni Rivera’s youngest daughter denounced her uncle for allegedly threatening her and those close to her. Photo: Instagram / @ jenicka_lopez

“According to already Rosie paid it all (…) Maybe Rosie is not a shoplifterMaybe Rosie didn’t steal, but it was not honest, He did not tell my brothers what had happened and it is something that should be said to them because they are the inheritance, “he said in the controversial video.

After the controversial statements, the one indicated by the daughter of the Band Diva, Rosie Rivera through some videos on her Instagram account and ignored the demands made by her niece: “My answer is that I will not answer, that I do not give time to those things, I’m not going to enter the circus that the media enjoy so much. I haven’t done it, I’m not going to do it, it’s not my style, “he said about getting into a family struggle.

Later and with the publication already uploaded to your feed of Instagram, the brothers of the late singer, Lupillo Rivera and Juan Rivera jumped on the scene with their respective social networks to share their views on the internal dispute in the family.

Lupillo defends Chiquis Rivera Photo: Instagram / @ chiquis

And it is that the most recognized brother of Jenni Rivera, Lupillo Rivera did not remain silent during the family controversy and went out to defend his nieces and He pointed out that the only people who can take advantage of his mother’s family legacy are his three daughters Chiquis Rivera, Jacqie Rivera and Jenicka López.

“You are not doing anything wrong, and yes, your mother’s legacy is yours. […] She worked for you, nothing more, you have every right to live on the name Jenni Rivera forever! ”, He wrote in the comment box of Chiquis’s video on Instagram.

Later and as expected, Juan Rivera, also the brother of The Diva of the Band did not remain silent and commented, in a live of Instagram, which would not give explanations about the allegations made by his niece until he had enough evidence in hand.

(Capture: @ juanriveramusic / Instagram)

Later, the also interpreter, dedicated a publication to his brother, Lupillo for wanting to defend his nieces when, according to him, It has been the one that has caused the most damage to the family.

“Vaaaaa. The one who has least supported the nephews. The one who caused the most damage to my sister Jenni, now he gives it to her from the hero hahahaha. He dared to mention my children when he did not take care of his children, “concluded the member of the Rivera dynasty.

