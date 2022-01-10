Jennifer Lopez’s film, “The Mother,” halts due to COVID-19 outbreak

An outbreak of COVID-19 on the crew of the movie set of Netflix “The Mother”, has forced to postpone the recording in Gran canaria, in Spain, so the American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, its protagonist, has left that Spanish Atlantic island.

According to local media, the outbreak affects multiple team members, so the audiovisual platform decided to suspend the planned filming in various settings of the island capital during this weekend.

“The Mother” is based on an action plot where López plays a murderer who leaves her hiding place to protect her daughter, whom she had to give up to save her from a dangerous gang that persecuted and threatened her.

The cast is completed by other Hollywood stars such as Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes Y Omari Hardwick, who interpret a script by Misha green Y Andrea Berloff, led by the New Zealander Niki Caro.

Filming had already transformed places such as the surroundings of Plaza Cairasco, Alameda de Colón, the Literary Cabinet and the Hotel Madrid in the center of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. It was planned to shoot scenes set in Havana these days, where most of the plot takes place.

The recording plans had already been announced with traffic and commercial restrictions, since the establishments in the area had to remain closed for at least three days.

Preparations for the film’s Cuban setting include a tropical garden in the center of the aforementioned plaza and the assembly of a wooden structure in the adjacent Alameda de Colón.