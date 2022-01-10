Jorge Campos offers a limited edition autographed uniform for sale; How much does it cost and where to buy? | News from Mexico

MEXICO-. Jorge Campos, recognized by many fans as the best mexican goalkeeper of history, put up for sale in limited edition one of the uniforms that he used when he was the goalkeeper of ‘Tri’.

The now sports commentator of Azteca Deportes, through the store Raute Sport, put on sale the peculiar Y colorful uniform you used in the 1994 World Cup qualifiers, which is Blue King with phosphorescent rhombuses.

This limited edition sale includes only 300 pieces. Inside the box comes the numbered shirt Y physically autographed, the shorts and its respective certificate of authenticity with QR code. Available sizes range from girl until extra big.

How much does it cost and where to buy?

Jorge Campos’ special edition package is priced at 4 thousand 799 Mexican pesos and can be purchased through rautesport.com.

Jorge Campos, one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the time, according to IFFHS

The ‘Immortal’ was chosen as the third best goalkeeper in the world in 1993 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), who as goalkeeper of Mexican team won two Gold Cups and one Confederations Cup.