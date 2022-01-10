Juan Gabriel: The first stage name of the “Divo de Juárez” that almost nobody knows

Juan Gabriel left a great legacy in Mexican music and with his lyrics has managed to conquer new generations, but few people know details about his private life, including his first stage name with which he became known in the industry.

Alberto Aguilera Valadez passed away at age 66 on August 28, 2016 in Santa Monica, California, due to a heart attack leaving a great void in the Mexican music and in the hearts of the public who remember him for his impeccable career and his songs.

The “Divo de Juárez” enjoyed a successful career, however, his childhood was not easy at all and it would have been a moment in it that inspired his first artistic name and with which he would pay tribute to the person who promoted him in music .

Due to the difficult economic situation of his family, the mother of the also composer had to take him to a internship in Ciudad Juárez called “El Tribunal”, where he would discover his passion for music.

Juan Gabriel’s stage name

The singer lived through difficult times at boarding school, something for which it would be difficult for him to forgive his mother, since they never visited him and suffered when he saw his classmates go out on weekends or during vacations to visit their families.

This would lead him to get closer to his piano and guitar teacher in the boarding school called Juan Contreras, thanks to the one who discovered his passion and talent as a singer. In addition to being key in the singer’s musical learning, his teacher became his friend and confident.

After leaving boarding school, the program “Rancheras Nights” gave him his first opportunity on stage on television, so at that time he presented himself as Adán Luna, making this his first artistic name and by which the public began to know him.

However, later he decided to make a change and decided to call himself Juan Gabriel, the first name in honor your teacher of childhood music and the second as a tribute to his father, who died when the singer was still very young.

