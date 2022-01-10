Juan Rivera responds to the accusation of Jenni Rivera’s daughter for allegedly threatening her | Famous

Juan rivera He was the target of harsh criticism this Sunday afternoon, January 9, after his niece Jenicka Lopez accused him and his wife, Brenda, of allegedly threatening her and her family.
Several followers of the singer also criticized and questioned him on Instagram because, after the words of his niece, he now “threatens his own blood.”
Juan Rivera reacts to the alleged threats indicated by Jenicka López
Early this Sunday, January 9, Jenicka López posted a message on Twitter in which she accused her uncle and wife of allegedly threatening her.
“So you know, if something happens to my family and me, my sister and us, Brenda and Juan Rivera threatened us tonight“He wrote in English. Then he tweeted:” Another manipulative phone call to add to the record book. “
His uncle reacted hours later after he posted a photo of a little finger on his Instagram account. The image was lent to several followers to question the alleged threat he made to Jenni Rivera’s youngest daughter.
“Why are this adult man and his wife threatening Jenni’s children now?” Asked a follower to which Juan Rivera replied: “With all due respect, don’t believe everything that is here, miss”.
Another warned him that “they will arrest him if he threatens Jenni’s children.” The also singer replied with a laugh in between: “Ha ha, Who is going to arrest me?“
Juan Rivera is not silent in the face of criticism for alleged threat to Jenni’s daughter
The producer also continued to answer the criticism that came after the tweet that Jenicka López posted. “Why are you threatening your own blood?” Asked a follower. “Think about that. Did you honestly hear that?“replied the youngest of the ‘La Diva de la Banda’ brothers.
There were those who “applauded” the way in which he has received and answered the accusations to which he has been subjected since this scandal and family conflict worsened when Chiquis said on January 5 that a person “very close” to his aunt Rosie “stole” 80 thousand dollars from one of the companies and that she knew about it.
” The net entertain me, since I have nothing to do ha ha ha, “said Juan about the criticism he has received in these days where some call him a” thief. “
In addition, Ayana Rivera, daughter of ‘El Toro del Corrido’, accused his uncle of being “a drug addict”, further exacerbating the conflict that exists within the Rivera family.