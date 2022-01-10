Kevin Durant: “I’m not going to force Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated”

Lyou Nets got Kyrie Irving back after almost half the season without playing due to his decision not to get vaccinated. His return was against the Pacers and now you can only be in games that are not played at home.

Not being able to count on Irving in every game is frustrating for the franchise, and Kevin Durant expressed his desire to have him in every game, but he asserted that he will not interfere in his decision not to get vaccinated.

“I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play, to play every game. QBut I’m not going to force anyone to get vaccinated, as if that’s not my thing. So can he play basketball? No, I’m not going to do that. We’ve had conversations about wanting him to be part of the team and conversations about him being here full time, but that’s his time. Whatever decision I want to make, I will make it. “

The Nets, 24-13, have lost four of their last five games and they have yielded an average of 118 points in that span.

Despite being one of the team leaders, Durant pointed out that he did not ask for an explanation, nor has he discussed the matter with Kyrie.

“I haven’t even asked for an explanation. It’s not my place, I don’t think. So I’m ready for whatever, that’s been my whole mindset. Whatever happens in this situation, I have to keep being me, keep dating and act out the way I represent. I’m supporting everything my team needs me to do, wants to do. “