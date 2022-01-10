Keylor appears with PSG after a stoppage that avoided a painful defeat vs. Lyon

The Costa Rican was the stellar goalkeeper in a discreet match of the Parisian team that continues as super leader in France

Keylor Navas returned to the ownership of Paris Saint Germain in League 1 after the positive that Gianluigi Donnarumma threw to the test of the covid – 19, the Costa Rican was the most outstanding figure of the French team that tied 1 – 1 against the Lyon.

This was the Costa Rican’s first match in all of 2022, which was also the start of the second part of the 2021-2022 season for the Parisian team.

With an outstanding performance, the Costa Rican had no responsibility whatsoever in the only goal of the Lyon which was the work of the Brazilian Lucas Paquetá when barely seven minutes of the game were played.

The defense of Paris Saint Germain continues to be a true sneak, once again with a center sent behind the backs of the central defenders, Kimpembe and Marquinhos the rival team found a clear option in front of the Costa Rican Keylor Navas.

The Tico stretched out how long it is, but Lucas Paquetá managed to locate the shot in a great way, a cross shot to the frame of the Costa Rican that all he could do was see how the whiplash got into the frame he was defending.

With the absences of Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi, the French team is a team with little creation of the game, it was seen to suffer a lot, with few direct shots on frame mainly made by Kylian Mbappé.

Keylor Navas he took the applause at 58 ‘when Moussa Dembélé shot across the Costa Rican practically point-blank, however, the Tico with feline reflexes deflected the ball, an action that occurred when the match was still 1 – 0.

With more courage than elaboration of the game, the tie fell for the French, the work of lateral Thilo Kehrer who put the parity at 76 ‘after a shot inside the area.

After parity, the Paris Saint Germain He has 47 points in 20 matches processed, placing himself as the super leader in Ligue 1 with an eleven-point advantage over Nice.