“Keylor saves PSG”, European media praise Navas’ heroic performance

The Tico monopolized the spotlight thanks to his important intervention that kept PSG alive to end up tying Lyon

Keylor Navas premiered in the arc of PSG in this 2022 with a great performance in the game this Sunday against the Olympique LyonA commitment that ended 1-1 and had it not been for a spectacular slap from the Tico, it could end in defeat for the capital squad.

Despite the fact that this was a match that possibly would have fallen to Gianluigi DonnarummaDue to the rotation that Mauricio Pochettino implements, the Italian is in isolation after having tested positive for covid-19 and Keylor appeared to say present and have an outstanding participation, which was highlighted by European media.

The main play that the Tico had came about 59 minutes when the attacker Moussa Dembélé He took advantage of the defense and was in front of the goalkeeper who waited until the last minute to put his right hand to the strong shot that his rival launched to send it to the side.

This stop, when the score was 1-0, could have been lapidary for him. PSG and this contribution from Keylor allowed us to maintain hope and then reach a tie.

This intervention was replicated in the international media that highlighted the work of the national goalkeeper.

“Keylor Navas had to save the house after another heads up Moussa Dembélé”, Indicated Le Parisien.

Lyon-PSG (1-1): Paris se sauve avec toujours la même recette

➡️ https://t.co/V7pT7Pm0tm pic.twitter.com/G1hdYy30Q5 – Le Parisien | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) January 9, 2022

Also, the AS newspaper He did not skimp on praising the goalkeeper and they indicated the following: “Keylor Navas saved from defeat PSG against Lyon“

They also added: “From there the French ran with control to the intimacies of the area and from the right side he wanted to cross his attempt, but Navas’ reflexes were much better to stop one hand down.”

Others who did not hesitate to send the praise to the Tico archer was RMC Sport, which exalted Keylor Navas at the precise moment the play happened.

“After a lightning counterattack, Dembélé and then Guimaraes stumbled upon Keylor Navas, which somehow kept PSG in the game, “they explained.

🛡 Huge double occasion pour l’OL! Après une contra-attaque éclair, Dembélé puis Guimaraes butent sur Keylor Navas, who maintient both well and badly to PSG in the match. Lyon mène toujours 1-0. – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) January 9, 2022

The Costa Rican goalkeeper now sets his sights on what will be next Saturday’s duel when they host Stade Brestois at Los Príncipes Park.