Kim Kardashian and North West show off stylish outfits

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North show off stylish outfits | Instagram

Undoubtedly one of the businesswomen and major influencers in the industry and social networks is undoubtedly Kim Kardashian who next to her eldest daughter North West They appeared wearing impeccable outfits, the most flirtatious and above all comfortable as well as elegant.

Khloé Kardashian’s older sister has a habit on her official Instagram account like any other person and a proud mother, of showing off her children at every opportunity.

Although in his most particular case of Kim kardashian He does it practically when it is a very special date or event, since his official Instagram account also uses it to promote his products.

Being the genius of marketing, the businesswoman and her sisters began to give greater promotion to their products and services of their companies through Instagram, which has worked perfectly for them and even other personalities of the show have already done the same.

Kim Kardashian spends as much time as possible with her children | Instagram kimkardashian



Despite the fact that the owner of SKIMS has constantly been involved in some controversies caused by her personal life, such as the divorce with Kanye West, she continues to steal cameras and dazzle millions of Internet users.

Apparently mother and daughter attended a spectacular event, so they decided to go a little combined with their outfits, although they did not wear the same outfits, the color combination was somewhat similar, with a monochromatic style that characterized them, both wore stylish outfits.

North West wore an oversized T-shirt that fell just below her hips, a pair of cotton shorts, seemingly colored tights, floor boots, and long braids, plus a designer bag.

As for his mother, the famous socialite and businesswoman Kim kardashianHe also wore a dark look that consisted of gray pants, a black top and a vest that seemed to be made of foam rubber because of its bulge and also in black.

10 hours ago he shared the content on Instagram so much has been liked by his fans that he has more than 3 million red hearts, it seems that they react more when it comes to publications where their children are involved.

In addition to concentrating on her companies, what the owner of KKW Beauty has done is dedicate more time to her children, as a sign of her great love for them, as every proud and loving mother would.