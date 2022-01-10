Klay Thompson reappears with 17 points in 20 minutes of play, in victory for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his comeback after two devastating injuries that kept him absent for more than two and a half years and helped the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 on Sunday.

Thompson made 7 of 18 field attempts and three of eight triples. He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes of action, leaving the floor to a thunderous applause from the Chase Center attendees.

Stephen Curry had 29 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Jordan Poole added 14 points for Golden State, which ended a two-game losing streak to tie the Phoenix Suns with the NBA’s best 30-9 record.

Lamar Stevens finished with 17 points and four rebounds for Cleveland.

AP Photo / John Hefti

Thompson missed 941 days and had not played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. While rehabilitating his injury, he tore the Achilles tendon in his right foot in November 2020.

In his much anticipated comeback, the five-time All-Star guest, he reached 12,000 points and 1,800 3-pointers in his career.

At one point, Thompson got the assistants on their feet by outrunning a defender near the 3-point line and attacking the rim for a hard-hitting one-handed dunk. Thompson hit his chest in celebration as he headed back to his defensive position. Moments later, he hit his first triple to surpass 12,000 points and put the Warriors ahead 49-41.