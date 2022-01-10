Lakers assured LeBron James the player who ruled Warriors

At the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors ruled out a player Stephen Curry liked and today the Los Angeles Lakers secured it to LeBron James.

In the season NBA 2021-22 It is time to define the non-guaranteed contracts until the end of the campaign and a player who liked Stephen Curry, but that discarded Golden state warriors, it was won to continue with Lebron James and company in Los Angeles Lakers.

The ironies of life… In preseason games, Curry gave up on the level of a player who was fighting to stay with one of the last places on the roster and, when everything seemed like it would be like this, Golden State decided to rule him out for the 2021-22 season.

LeBron did not hesitate to pick up the phone and with the background that he already knew what it is to be a champion with the Lakers In NBA 2020, the Los Angeles team did not hesitate to sign him with a contract that ran until Friday, January 7, but this date has already passed … Did he run out of a team? No!

As the games went by, he gained the confidence to be the undisputed starter in the Los Angeles Lakers quintet and with an average per game 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds plus a unique energy and dedication in defense will continue as a teammate with LeBron James and company until the end of the season.

It hurts Curry: Lakers assured LeBron the player who ruled out Warriors in the NBA

As reported by ESPN journalist Dave McMenamin, The Los Angeles Lakers assured LeBron James and company of the continuity of Avery Bradley, the player who ruled out Golden State Warriors, until the end of the NBA 2021-22 season. Stephen Curry hurts!