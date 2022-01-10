Las Águilas react to Licey and stop their streak

The champion avoided falling against the ropes. The Eagles They took oxygen this Sunday with a victory against the rival that most excites their fans, they stopped the worst string of defeats of the round robin, a result that for now makes up for a weekend that could have left him knocked out.

Luis Valenzuela and Eric Filia hit row doubles that drove in three laps in the seventh inning to cap the comeback in the win over him Licey 4-1 at the Cibao Stadium.

Some Tigers who had an Esmil Rogers on the mound who tamed the yellow offense to two hits and one base in the first five innings. On the Cibaeño side, the Mexicans Francisco Ríos and Arturo López held the capitaleños to five hits and a return in five episodes, before Jhan Maríñez and Wandy Peralta made a gold relay in the sixth, which prevented the match from opening.

The victory improves the Aguilucha brand to 4-7 and puts the Tigers with 5-6, with seven games to go before the free-for-all. The ninth yellow is in fourth place. The Stars (5-6) are even with the felines after winning the home match against the Giants (8-3).

A balsamic result after being left in the field on dates in a row on the road, on Friday at the Quisqueya with a homerun by Sergio Alcántara in the tenth and on Saturday at Julián Javier with a home run in the ninth by Juan Francisco.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/10/jugador-de-futbol-americano-3fc12f1f.jpg Eric Filia had two hits including a two-round RBI double. (Aneury Tavarez)

Filia and Juan Lagares went 4-2 in an offense that hit eight hits and went 9-3 with men in scoring position. Dawel Lugo tripled in four at-bats and Nomar Mazara doubled for a Tigres who shot eight hits and lost for the second time in a row.

Peralta won, Génesis Cabrera lost and Naftalí Feliz saved.

Before the game, the deputy prosecutor for Persecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, launched the first ball that was received by the assistant attorney Wilson Camacho, two confessed eaglets. The game was delayed 34 minutes because of the rain.

So they scored

The Blues opened the scoring in the first chapter. After Sergio Alcantara grounded to second, Nomar Mazara doubled to right, Anderson Tejeda walked and Kyle Martin struck out. But Hanley Ramirez hit an RBI single to center before Michael de la Cruz closed the inning by fanning.

The cats were able to extend the lead in the sixth. Ramírez negotiated a walk opening the inning with Arturo López and De la Cruz fired a double to the center to put men in scoring position with no out. Jhan Maríñez went up to pitch, who immediately struck out Dawel Lugo and Luis Barrera got an infield hit to the pitcher that filled the pads. Maríñez struck out Emilio Bonifacio waiting for a 3-2 count, Félix Fermín brought the left-hander Wandy Peralta to the box to face Sergio Alcántara and eliminated him by fanning him on the fifth pitch to end the rebellion.

The hawk answer came immediately. At the end of the sixth, Filia opened with a single to center, Ramón Torres tried to move it with a bunt but failed, however Juan Lagares shot a tubey to the left, which ordered Rogers off the mound. Génesis Cabrera went up to pitch, who dominated Jimmy Paredes with a ground ball at the first, but the tying run entered, and struck out Orlando Calixte.

In the seventh came the yellow bouquet that defined the match. Melky Cabrera struck out, Danry Vásquez was hit, Julio Rodríguez hit right and Valenzuela doubled left that drove in the local second round. Then Filia came in with a two-base hit off Cabrera that sent two teammates home to make it 4-1.