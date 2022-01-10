Klay Thompson returned to the NBA and LeBron James did not hesitate to react on Twitter with an epic message for the Golden State Warriors player.

The world of NBA it was paralyzed in 3, 2, 1 … The most anticipated return of the modern era reached day zero and after 941 days without stepping on a field of the best basketball in the world, Klay thompson came back in style with Golden State Warriors. !Lebron James did not hesitate to react!

Although Thompson ruled out LeBron and preferred to use Michael Jordan to announce his return to the NBA, the star of Los angeles lakers He anticipated Klay’s debut in the 2021-22 season with an epic reaction on Twitter.

LeBron James started the Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzliers when the return of Klay Thompson in the Golde State Warriors against Cleveland Cavaliers was underway so he left a message anticipating what would be the historic shooting guard game.

Thompson was not only the sensation of the victory of the Warriors 96 to 82 points over the Cavaliers, but he achieved a landmark brand surpassed only by Stephen Curry in the NBA. LeBron brought Klay good luck and, despite being rivals, admiration and respect was above all others.

LeBron James’ epic reaction to Klay Thompson’s return to the NBA with Warriors

OnlyLeBron James can achieve over 40,000 likes and 2,000 retweets with 8 emojis of a phone and another thirteen of fire in the epic reaction he had when Klay Thompson returned to the NBA with the Golden State Warriors.