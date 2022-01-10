Luis Fernando Muriel: double with Atalanta against Udinese today Sunday

Waiting for a call from the Colombia team for the matches against Peru and Argentina for qualifying rounds, Luis Fernando Muriel he scored again with Atalanta, this time in the victory against Udinese (2-6) in Serie A in Italy.

The Colombian player scored a new double with those of Bergamo when he celebrated at the minute 22 and 76.

To frame the first goal, then one of his rivals, hook inward and define with left cold and calculated.

For the second entry, Luis Fernando Muriel once again got rid of a rival, this time out, stay outlined and finish with the right hand, beating the goalkeeper by the ditto stick.

With this victory over Udinese, Bergamo’s Atalanta remains in European cup positions. It has 41 points and occupies fourth place in Serie A, two units behind Napoli, which beat Sampdoria this Sunday.

As to Duvan zapata, the other Colombian striker from Atalanta, did not have minutes, since he was not even found in the substitute bench.

Anyway, both Duvan Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel, are pending the ccall for the Colombia national team, which will be announced next week, thinking about the matches against Peru and Argentina on January 28 and February 1, respectively.