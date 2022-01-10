Luis Muriel’s double in Atalanta’s defeat against Udinese

In the absence of Duván Zapata, who is recovering from a first-degree injury to his left adductor, Luis Muriel took center stage at Atalanta and was the great figure in his team’s 6-2 win during the visit to Udinese.
The first goal for the Colombian striker came in the 22nd minute. After receiving an assist from the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi, Muriel launched a spectacular run in which he beat a defender from the rival team, made a luxury hook with a right leg and finished with a left to beat Udinese’s Italian goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.
The first score of the game had been in the 17th minute for Atalanta, through Croatian Mario Pašalić. So the 2-0 came from Muriel and the 3-0 with a goal from Malinovskyi at the end of the first half.
Udinese discounted in the second half with a goal from Argentine Nahuel Molina (59 ‘).
Then came Muriel’s second goal, at minute 76, after an assist from Russian Aleksei Miranchuk.
Udinese achieved its second touchdown thanks to Portuguese Beto Betuncal. But Danish Joakim Maehle made it 5-2 for Atalanta.
While the Italian Matteo Pessina sealed the win 6-2 in favor of Atalanta in injury time.