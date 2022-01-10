Luis Muriel’s double in Atalanta’s defeat against Udinese

In the absence of Duván Zapata, who is recovering from a first-degree injury to his left adductor, Luis Muriel took center stage at Atalanta and was the great figure in his team’s 6-2 win during the visit to Udinese. The first goal for the Colombian striker came in the 22nd minute. After receiving an assist from the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi, Muriel launched a spectacular run in which he beat a defender from the rival team, made a luxury hook with a right leg and finished with a left to beat Udinese’s Italian goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.

The first score of the game had been in the 17th minute for Atalanta, through Croatian Mario Pašalić. So the 2-0 came from Muriel and the 3-0 with a goal from Malinovskyi at the end of the first half. Udinese discounted in the second half with a goal from Argentine Nahuel Molina (59 ‘). Then came Muriel’s second goal, at minute 76, after an assist from Russian Aleksei Miranchuk.