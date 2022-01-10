Manchester United squad becomes the most valuable in the world

The departure of Ferran Torres from City to Barça left United as the most expensive squad in world football

Manchester United will face Aston Villa this Monday for the FA Cup and you can follow the game by ESPN and Star +. The Old Trafford team are favorites to take the victory by boasting of having the most expensive squad in world football.

The United squad became the most valuable in the world after Torres left City for Barça. Getty Images

The squad led by Ralf Rangnick became the most valuable After the departure of the young promise Ferran Torres from Manchester City – who was transferred to Barcelona for 55 million euros – Pep Guardiola’s team lost the distinction of the most valuable team.

However, the difference between the templates is only one million euros. The Red Devils have a roster valued at € 801 million while the Citizens are close behind, valued at € 800 million.

In the countryside, economic superiority is not reflected. United are having a disappointing campaign in the Premier League and are in seventh place with 31 points. City are at the top of the competition with 53 points, ten ahead of runner-up Chelsea.

Away from the title fight, Cristiano Ronaldo and company are aiming for a place in the Champions League next season. The team is four points behind Arsenal – fourth place – and has one game less.