Maralee Nichols boasts a great body one month after giving birth to Tristan Thompson’s son

Just one month after giving birth, Maralee Nichols already claims to have regained her great body. The personal trainer shared the photo that proves it on her social networks.

On December 3, Maralee Nichols gave birth to a boy whose father is Tristan Thompson. The baby was conceived during a trip the basketball player made to Houston to celebrate his 30th birthday while he was still with Khloé Kardashian.

Despite the fact that Tristan Thompson accepted the infidelity, he refused to accept the paternity of Nichols’ baby. However, the paternity test revealed that he was the father so wrote a public apology to the mother of his daughter True.

After Tristan Thompson admits to fathering his former personal trainer’s son, Maralee Nichols came out to say that “there was never any doubt” as to who the father was.

Maralee Nichols shows off her postpartum body

Through stories on her personal Instagram account, Maralee Nichols boasted that she had already regained her figure just a month after giving birth. With a photo in front of the mirror doing one of her best poses, the personal trainer made it clear that she is better than ever.

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s baby is only one month old now celebrated his first Christmas and his mother did not hesitate to show off the tender moment in which the little one wears a tender Christmas outfit.