Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, reason for their separation

Without a doubt, one of the couples that attracted the most attention from the beginning to the end was that of Maribel Guardia with the singer-songwriter. Joan Sebastian, it will surely attract your attention to know about his love relationship and the reason why they separated.

Being two important personalities of the show business, their united as usual with some music and television stars caused a great impression especially because Maribel guard and Joan Sebastia were vastly different.

However, the most scandalous and surprising for the couple was not their union, rather it was their separation, the separation of any celebrity couple tends to cause more controversy than the union in the first place.

Despite the fact that many believed that their love was indestructible, it was one of the two who was in charge of making it impossible, despite the great love they had for each other, especially the fact that said love resulted in their son. Julian Figueroa.

After their separation, Joan Sebastian wanted to continue by the side of the actress, singer and now also a host, but her mistake was quite expensive.









Surely you will remember a soap opera that they starred in together, entitled “Tú y Yo” launched in 1996, years after being the couple met in a palenque and sang together, it seemed love at first sight, we must remember that Maribel guard she has always been a very beautiful woman.

The couple began dating in 1992 and three years later their son Julián would be born, it seemed that everything was going well with the couple, however, when they were recording the telenovela “Tú y Yo”, where precisely the two interpreted the main song, everything ended by change.

The plot told a bit of the story of both, a country man in love with a city woman, just as it had happened with them in real life.

Separation of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian

It was in the Ventaneando program where news would be revealed that would leave several with their mouths open, including Maribel, who when listening to Juan José “Pepillo” Origel say that they had seen his partner with the young actress Arleth Terán, it was something that did not I could believe.

When the news was known by all the media, the actress and host decided to separate from the interpreter of “Eso y Más”, who did not want to leave the house he shared with his wife.

In the soap opera that they were still recording and where precisely Arleth played the young lover apparently, who brought him to real life, was the reason why the couple separated and in the melodrama the same thing also happened.