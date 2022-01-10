Marisol Calero has been hospitalized for several days

A photograph of the actress Marisol calero From the bed of the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, he alerted all his followers who have been aware of his state of health. The same artist shared the photo yesterday on her Instagram account in which she let it be known that she was hospitalized, while she looked smiled and with a good face.

Immediately, the reactions of his colleagues in the entertainment world reacted to the publication to express their wishes for a speedy recovery, among them: Charytín Goyco, Yolandita Monge, Marian Pabón, Norwill Fragoso, Yara Lasanta, Pedro Telemaco, Wanda Sais and Mariliana Torres , among others.

This morning, his brother Franco Calero, confirmed it to First hour, and detailed that it is expected that today the approval of his doctors will be received to return to his house after several days confined in the referred hospital institution due to recurrent headaches, an allergy that he presented in the skin and some episodes of seizures.

Her brother assured that she is stable and stated that the recent symptoms that the actress has experienced could be related to the two aneurysms she suffered in August 2020.

Calero’s smile and energy have not left her in her recovery process, which she has documented through her social networks. In videos he has posted, he has seen himself in the gym training with practically no help.

Under the supervision of her coaches, the cheerleader has continued to work on her recovery, which includes various physical therapies, as well as speech and language, which she takes at SER de Puerto Rico..

Although he still has some difficulties to express himself, Calero has shown great progress, as he also shows in his publications in which there is no shortage of laughter of joy.