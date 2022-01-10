Marjorie de Sousa raises the temperature in a tiny strapless swimsuit

Marjorie de Sousa turns up the heat in a tiny strapless swimsuit. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

After the great success of the soap opera The soulless, where she played the villain Julia Torreblanca, the beautiful Venezuelan actress, Marjorie de sousa, He captivated his followers by raising the temperature in a tiny strapless swimsuit, while sunbathing in front of the sea, showing off his spectacular tan.

Marjorie de sousa He left more than one with his mouth open with his extraordinary figure on his most recent beach vacation, where, in addition to relaxing, he showed off his flat abdomen and tiny waist, showing how much he is liking 2022.

“I’m really liking 2022 !!!”, he wrote about the publication, which so far has reached more than 63,400 likes and countless comments praising its beauty.

The model and actress of True loves Y wild cat She wore a tiny strapless two-piece swimsuit with a tropical print in yellow, green and white tones, with a gathered effect on the top that gave the garment a flirty and youthful touch.

Marjorie de Sousa took the selfie from head to toe, while sunbathing lying on a towel, allowing us to appreciate her delineated figure, which she keeps intact and super toned at 41 years of age.

The former partner of the actor Julian Gil, father of his son Matías Gil de Sousa He took a few days to relax on the beach, a few weeks after the end of the successful telenovela by producer José Alberto “El Güero” Castro in Mexico, and which is currently broadcasting its latest episodes on Univision, as next Monday is the grand finale .

Without a doubt, 2021 was a great success for the former beauty queen born in Caracas, Venezuela, as The soulless was very successful nationally and internationally, so much so that many people ask for the second part of the melodrama based on the story La Dama de Troya, where Marjorie de Sousa shared screen with Livia brito, Jose Ron Y Eduardo Santamarina.

A complete beauty

Definitely, the beautiful actress and model is one of the most beautiful celebrities today, as she has conquered many hearts, not only with her beauty and talent, but also with her sensuality.

He even brings the son of the beautiful actress Leticia Calderón in love, and assures that the actress is his girlfriend. Recently, through an interview that the conductor Marco Antonio Regil conducted with Luciano Collado, he assured that he and Marjorie are going little by little with their relationship, moving the world with their tenderness.

“I have only one (girlfriend). (It is) Marjorie de Sousa and the others have already left. She is an actress and she is very pretty. First, let’s go little by little. You have to wait and then if it’s a relationship and that’s it, ”explained Lety Calderón’s eldest son.

