Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is a dangerous idea

The media has been filled with rumors about the metaverse after Facebook announced that it was changing its name to Meta to represent a strategic shift and a significant investment in creating a virtual universe. For those unfamiliar, the metaverse promises a digital reality in which participants they can put on some virtual reality glasses and navigate with a stylized version of themselves, called avatar, through virtual workplaces, entertainment venues, and other interactions.

The participants also they could play immersive games and maybe buy some virtual goods along the way, with all kinds of digital accessories for their avatars, to collectible digital merchandise not yet defined. Some of the broader visions of the metaverse include a digital currency and an economy of manufacturers designing and selling these virtual goods in virtual stores, ultimately generating real world money.

The owner of the metaverse, of course, collect chunks of the various transactions and presumably use his knowledge of each being in the metaverse to sell them real and virtual goods. That is, an identical (but worse) version of the real world we now live in will be created.

Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse

If this all sounds vaguely familiar to you, you may have been exposed to the last push from the metaverse in the early 2000s. Serious companies like IBM and entertainment products such as the still-operational Second Life advocated very similar capabilities and characteristics, including the same virtual offices, concerts, and purchases that Mark Zuckerberg featured in his Meta brand ad. Proponents of the metaverse point out that processing power, cost, and networking limited these early iterations of the metaverse, problems that a decade of technological evolution has largely solved.

Continue reading the story

Proponents also suggest a long list of metaverse benefits. It’s easy to imagine catching up with colleagues in a virtual conference room before a meeting is more enjoyable than the awkward chatter with an overly large or too small talking head on Zoom. Or the ability to have a design team virtually inspect the factory where the product is coming to life.

The creation of the metaverse has had a great impact. In the months that followed, the enthusiasm for the “metaverse” and its corollaries –the NFT, blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and other so-called concepts “Web3”– They have skyrocketed their price.

A market of 800,000 million dollars

But not only these modern businesses – which do not stop having a stink of scam – have been excited by the arrival of the metaverse. Analysts claim that the metaverse has “the potential to alter almost everything in human life”, Jefferies analysts, led by equity strategist Simon Powell, said in a statement issued in December. Bloomberg Intelligence he described the metaverse as an “$ 800 billion market opportunity.”

The main video game companies, such as Ubisoft, maker of “Assassin’s Creed”, and Square Enix, maker of “Final Fantasy,” have announced new initiatives on the Web3: The former introduced NFT and a cryptocurrency-based payment system, while the latter declared that 2021 would be “the year of the metaverse “and announced a big push in the emerging sector in 2022.

Last week we even met that real world giants like the hypermarket chain Walmart they were going to open their own headquarters in the metaverse, so that people could buy in the virtual corridors of their businesses.

In a sense, it is a vision of a future world that takes many long-standing concepts, such as shared online worlds and digital avatars, and combines them with emerging trends, such as digital art ownership through NFT technology and digital “tips” for creators.

In another sense, It is a vision that takes our current reality -where you can already hang out in 2D or 3D virtual chat rooms with friends who use VR headsets or not- and add more monetization and advertising opportunities. I mean, like the real world, but worse.

Someone is going to sell the hardware to access this future, and someone is going to create the software that popularizes it, and Zuckerberg is making it clear that he wants Goal be a leader on both fronts.

It is not surprising, then, the gold rush of investors and companies in the technology world: The Meta video, and Zuckerberg’s commitment to the “metaverse”, It has convinced them that it is the next goose that lays the golden eggs. Businesses are convinced of its potential, but are the world’s citizens?

More news that may interest you:

VIDEO | Metaverse, the immersive virtual world that will revolutionize our lives