Mayor promises ‘all the support they need’ to victims

Mayor Eric Adams promised that the city will give families affected by the Bronx fire “all the support they need.”

And that in addition, he knows that all New Yorkers will also “be there for them.”

“What happened in the Bronx is an unspeakable tragedy, but I can promise that New York City will be there to help our neighbors get through it,” Adams wrote in a post on social media.

Hours earlier, Adams had announced that the city hadto created a Fund to Help the victims of the fire and that all that is collected will go to them.

“Today’s tragedy in the Bronx has shocked our city. But New Yorkers can always be counted on to fight for their neighbors,” the mayor wrote in another post on social media.

“The @NYCMayorsFund is raising funds right now. Please donate if you can. Every dollar will go directly to those affected by the fire,” the message continues.

In addition to these official relief efforts – the governor has also said that the state of NY will help – a resident of the area where the accident occurred started on his own initiative a fundraising campaign on the Gofundme portal.

On Monday afternoon, it already had donations of more than $ 400,000, exceeding the established goal of $ 200,000.

To make your donation you can enter the Go Fund Me website and there it is under the title: “Relief for Families Affected by Bronx Fire”.