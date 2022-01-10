Mazatlán mocks Alexis Vega and Chivas fans respond to him

Editorial Mediotiempo

TO Mazatlan trolling went wrong and instead of generating empathy as on other occasions, the team at the port of Sinaloa ended up being harshly criticized on Twitter. The whole of the Liga MX mocked striker Alexis Vega, author of the third goal in the match between Chivas and Gunslingers, but the comment did not receive the correct response.

Alexis vega He scored a great goal in what was part of the Chivas win and on social media the Mazatlán Community Manager tried to show him off as the player who winked at other clubs so he could play with his friends.

Far from agreeing with him, Mazatlan fans took advantage of the message to express their annoyance for the malfunction and result of the team only on Day 1 in his visit to Akron Stadium, while Chivas fans took the opportunity to make fun of the port team.

This is how several messages came to make fun of Mazatlan that in his debut in the Closing 2022 he had conceded 3 goals in 45 minutes. Some even showed photos of the coach Michel Leaño smiling and with his tongue sticking out, in what seems like a good result for the Flock.

Goal of the company that winked in networks to all the teams where his friends went. ???? 3-0 ???? ‍☠️ – Mazatlán FC (@MazatlanFC) January 10, 2022

In their social networks, Mazatlán tends to take advantage of the good and bad moments of the team, but this time he had no luck with Alexis Vega and with the poor result of the Gunslingers on their first visit of the year.

