Mbappé explodes against criticism towards a girl fan of PSG

This Monday Kylian Mbappe has sent a messageand in social networks that puts reflect everyone about the irresponsible use of these. The Gallic striker went out to defend a little girl that received multiple insults by asking him to stay at PSG. From people waiting for him to come to Madrid to hateful comments filled the comment box of his publication, so the world champion decided to intervene.

The little girl who suffered the insults is called Camille eight-year-old with VACTERL syndrome. The little dedicates his life to giving smiles to sick children through his association A Sourire Pour Camille, and took the opportunity to ask your idol to stay at PSG.

“Message from Camille, a little warrior from the Un Sourire Pour Camille association for Kylian Mbappé. ‘Please stay in the PSG and keeps making us dream for a long time… We love you’“, wrote the account of the association to get the message to the forward.

Unfortunately, the tender publication became a lagoon of insults towards the little, who only wanted to send the French striker an emotional message hoping that he would stay in his team. “We could never have imagined so much hatred. Camille struggles every day to distribute smiles. The sadness we feel tonight is at the height of this violence, “added the association in a Twitter thread.

Mbappé explodes

Faced with attacks, the French sent a message on their social networks to all those who were prepared to insult to little Camille. In addition, he wished him a happy new year and assured that he is teaching an important lesson to the world for the work he does every day.

“I also wish you a happy new year my little Camille. Keep fighting like you do, you are teaching us all a life lesson. The violence of the comments for a child… Really andwe are hitting bottom. We should come to our senses a bit. “