MercadoLibre is planning to launch its own cryptocurrency

A computer engineer named Diego Marignac reported on Twitter that he found the word “melicoin” in the code on the MercadoLibre website, something that would look like the name of a cryptocurrency.

“Coin” is an English word that means “currency” and “meli” is the code found by MercadoLibre on the Nasdaq on Wall Street. This combination of words suggests that the company could be planning the launch of its own digital currency, considering that many cryptocurrencies end with the term “coin”, such as bitcoin, for example.

The fact that “melicoin” appears in the MercadoLibre code indicates that they are preparing the page to support something that will bear this name. The engineer who made this finding I ask on the subject on Twitter directly to Daniel Rabinovich, who is MercadoLibre’s chief operating officer.

MercadoLibre added the word “melicoin” to its code. Fountain: Twitter.

“Is something crazy coming around here?” The technologist asked Daniel Rabinovich to find out what the company is up to. However, for the moment, neither he, nor any member of MercadoLibre has communicated something about it, which has stimulated the imagination of people in the social network by sharing their predictions.

Users believe that MercadoLibre will launch a stablecoin equal to the value of the dollar

Faced with the new code that appears in MercadoLibre, a wave of comments began on Twitter about what this could mean.

Engineer Esteban Cervi expressed that he himself a year and a half ago had tweeted that MercadoPago, the payments subsidiary of MercadoLibre, should create a cryptocurrency called “melicoin” that is worth the same as the dollar or euro, just as stablecoins do that equate the value of your digital currency to that of a hard fiat currency or other asset.

MercadoPago should create the MELICOIN with parity with the dollar or euro. It would be even better than the mutual fund. Would it be illegal if they do? Someone knows? – Esteban Cervi (@EstebanCervi) June 8, 2020

One user responded “that with a stablecoin inside MELI, everyone would put the devalued pesos there to generate returns”, considering that it could be a way of safeguarding the value of savings. This would apply both to Argentina, where MercadoLibre is from, as well as to other countries in the region that face problems of inflation and currency devaluation, such as Venezuela, for example.

In the last year, Argentina registered an inflation of more than 50% and a devaluation of the currency that exceeds 40%. It is for this reason that Argentines go to buy dollars or cryptocurrencies to maintain the value of their savings and resist the economic conflicts that the country is going through.

A MercadoLibre cryptocurrency could end inflation in Latin America

The former vice president of the Central Bank, Lucas Llach, had tweeted four months ago that yes Marcos Galperin, the founder and CEO of MercadoLibre, will enable stablecoins within the application, would end inflation in Latin America. That is, people could purchase it as a store of value, in addition to buying products as a payment method.

If galperin and barbieri put a crypto tied to the 6 stable currencies of the South American continent in their app, inflation will end in three days. Or four. – 🇦🇷 lucas llach (@lucasllach) August 20, 2021

Marcos Galperin has been getting MercadoLibre involved with cryptocurrencies recently, which makes it possible to believe that creating your own could be a possibility. In Argentina, for example, it enabled that on its page you can buy houses with cryptocurrencies. In Brazil, this payment method is already available for any type of product and there it also allowed buying and selling bitcoin in MercadoPago.

Just a few minutes ago, Mariano Di Pietra, the co-founder of the MakerDao blockchain, also gave another idea of ​​use. Said “melicoin” could be used to apply for loans, something that would mean a new MercadoLibre service.