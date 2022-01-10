Mexico will not send any representative to Ortega’s inauguration

Second diplomatic setback for Ortega: sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico confirmed this Sunday night that that country will not send any government representative to the fourth consecutive inauguration this Monday, January 10. The first country to announce that it would not send representation was Argentina.

The sources first said that the person who would arrive in the country would be Martín Borrego Llorente, director general for South America in the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), a representative of low diplomatic rank and not the foreign minister, as Rosario Murillo had announced. However, later the Chancellery affirmed that neither he will come.

“No official will attend Daniel Ortega’s inauguration,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry told the media. According to official information, this is due to the 2022 meeting of ambassadors and consuls that will be held.

The information was also confirmed by the Head of the Office of the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Daniel Millán, through his Twitter account. “It is not planned to send a delegation or representative of the SRE to the protest in Nicaragua,” he said.

Rosario Murillo had announced that Mexico was one of the countries that had confirmed its participation in the event. The announcement caused international condemnation and hundreds of people wrote on the social network Twitter to the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reproaching the decision to send a delegation.

The other country that was supposedly going to send a delegation was Argentina, according to what the ambassador of that country in Managua told LA PRENSA, Daniel Capitanich. But Argentine media announced that no delegation would be sent and that the only one who would attend was the ambassador based in the country.

So far no president has been confirmed at the inauguration of the presidential couple, but Ortega is expected to be accompanied by the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro. The countries that announced that they will send delegations are: China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela, the allies of always.

“At the level of foreign ministers”

Vice President Rosario Murillo had reported that Mexico and Argentina, in addition to Bolivia, Palestine and the Arab Republic would send delegations “representing the level of foreign ministers” to the investiture, but these countries will be absent.

Other countries that will send representations are: Belarus, Bolivia, Turkey, and Vietnam, Murillo announced on Friday.

It was learned that Cuba will send Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on behalf of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, while for Bolivia the Vice Minister of Foreign Relations, Erwin Mamani Machaca and not President Luis Arce, would attend. It would be the first time that no Central American ruler accompanied Ortega in his fifth inauguration for a period that will culminate at the age of 82, on January 10, 2027.