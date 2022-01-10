Millionaire salary! Lorenzo Insigne, highest paid in MLS history

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.01.2022 13:55:20





Lorenzo Insigne broke the Major League Soccer market (MLS) when signing with the Toronto fc, a team to which he will be released in July when his contract with Napoli ends and he will do so as the highest paid player in the history of the League American.

Great footballers have played in MLS, a contest that has become very attractive to international players due to its high salaries, as was the case with the Italian attacker, still a partner of Hirving Lozano.

How much will Insigne make in MLS?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, The 30-year-old forward will earn a salary of $ 12 million per season, plus 4.5 million for bonuses. It is expected that Insigne signs a contract for a duration of five and a half years.

Chicharito’s salary will double

Lorenzo Insigne to become the highest paid player in MLS, with what will unseat from that privileged place Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, but not only that, since the Mexican will be far behind, well currently earns $ 6 million.

The highest paid in MLS history