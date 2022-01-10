MJ Rodríguez, of Puerto Rican origin, becomes the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe | TV

Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodríguez, of Puerto Rican descent, made history last night by becoming the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe.

The singer also won the award in the category of Best Actress in Drama for her role as Blanca Rodríguez-Evangelista in the FX television series Pose.

“This year’s drama series has had us on edge. Congratulations to @ MjRodriguez7 for taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Television Actress – Dramatic Series “, they posted on the awards’ official Twitter account.

Rodríguez immediately reacted on his social networks for this recognition, which he said will open the doors for many talented young people.

“You will see that it is more than possible. You will see that a young black Latina from Newark, New Jersey, who had a dream, to change the minds of others would do it with love. Love wins. To my LGBTQAI youth, we are here! The door is open, now reach for the stars! ”He said.

He also sent a message to the rest of the nominees. “We are queens. I am so happy to share space with you! Each and every one of you are phenomenal. “