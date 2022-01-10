Modernization, new plants and renewable energy: this is how Cuba seeks to strengthen its energy matrix surrounded by a crisis of obsolescence

Cuba seeks to strengthen its energy sector with more sustainable sources. The power supply problem has worsened in recent months after a severe generation crisis that put the entire electrical system of the country on the ropes.

Currently, several thermoelectric plants, most with more than 30 years of operation, face the need for repairs due to the salinity of the sea since Cuban crude contains a large amount of sulfur and impurities.

“That creates a vicious circle that, the more time passes, you fall into breakdowns, you fall into limitations, you do not have the resources to carry out maintenance and the moment comes when it becomes impossible to cover the service and therefore it is necessary to give , obviously, the blackout, “the director of thermal generation of the Electric Union of Cuba, the engineer Edier Guzmán Pacheco, told RT.

In its current state, the service takes away 18,000 million pesos a year in subsidies from the national budget. In addition, it has consequences for the rest of the economy. Cuban industries such as the production of steel or cement have had to cease for periods of time, and this places the recovery much further. Taking this into account, the Government has scraped its depressed coffers to implement a short, medium and long term plan.

Repairs and new plants

The most immediate solution is in the hands of the Power Plant Maintenance Company. Part of the financing will go to the warehouses of this company, where it responds to 90% of the needs of the entire system.

As a result, “all these repairs are carried out within the national territory, in our workshops, constituting a process of notable savings in finances that should not be used for this type of repair, and all the financial capital remains within the country, as well as the development of human capital, because this is a very specialized company “, indicates the director of the company, Ignacio Medrano Fernández.

Likewise, investment is being made in the installation of new generating units with the help of Russia, adapted to Cuban conditions. Recently, a fourth floating plant arrived on the island from Turkey with a contribution of 130 MW.

Renewable energy

Another longer-term solution is renewable energy sources. Authorities have authorized imports or the purchase of solar panels. Amel, one of the Cubans who have not missed the opportunity, told RT that he wants not only to ease the burden of the bill, but is also already thinking about a community development project and the profitability of his own business.

“The savings from your private business that you run is much more beneficial because the consumption that you are going to have in a business is much higher than that of a home and, at the same time that you plan to reduce consumption, it also improves the level of prices that you have because the impact is much lower, “said the young man.

Renewable sources only represent 5% of Cuba’s energy matrix and the aspiration is to bring them to 37% in a period of ten years. However, experts assure that the country has conditions to generate 100% of electricity with renewable sources. Biomass, wind and an intense sun are resources that are not lacking.

