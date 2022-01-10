More than 50% of global financial transactions could involve Ethereum within 10 years, according to Pantera Capital

The representative of one of the largest investment funds in crypto assets explained the advantages of this system compared to its competitors.

The Ethereum system has every opportunity to be an integral part of the global financial market, said Joey Krug, co-chief investment officer at Pantera Capital, one of the largest crypto-asset hedge funds.

“Yes we advance the clock from 10 to 20 years, a very remarkable percentage, perhaps even over 50%, of the world’s financial transactions, in some way, will touch Ethereum, “said the manager in statements to Bloomberg.

Ether, the Ethereum token and the second most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin, has had a successful year, growing by almost 400% and marking its all-time high in 2021.

At the same time, the fees charged for transactions also hit new highs. This factor, added to the insufficient speed to deal with the flow of activity thanks to the boom in non-fungible token projects (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi), has resulted in a ‘boom’ of new projects that superimpose their technological solutions to the Ethereum blockchain and subtract domination of the system in DeFi, from almost 100% in early 2021 to 70% today.

In this regard, Krug doubts that these competitors can take the leadership away from the platform, pointing out that “there are too many commitments than other chains [de bloques] they’re doing that Ethereum isn’t doing in the decentralization realm. “

“I don’t know if they are the fittest to be the next financial layer global “, underlined the manager of the fund with 5.800 million dollars in management.

Once Ethereum finalizes its transition plans to proof of stake —A transaction validation method considered more efficient and less energy consuming than proof of work — its rivals will not hesitate to develop their own projects based on Ethereum, Krug explains.